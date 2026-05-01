NFC Notes: Logan Jones, Caleb Banks, Eagles’ Draft, Bears, Vikings

Bears

Bears rookie OL Logan Jones talked about how his time in college with Iowa prepared him for the professional level.

“(Iowa Head) Coach (Kirk) Ferentz and (Iowa Offensive Line) Coach (George) Barnett, they prioritize offensive line play,” Jones said, via Bears Wire. “Coach Ferentz, he’s coached offense line for a long time and really thinks that’s important. You look at the guys that have come through there and I was fortunate to be able to play there. I just think the way they go about their business, it’s like an NFL organization and Coach Ferentz coached in the NFL too. I think that’s where you got it from, but just very professional in your approach towards everything you do and the way you practice. It was never as much about the on the field stuff, but the off the field stuff, how you handle your business and your approach.”

Eagles

Regarding Eagles’ second-round TE Eli Stowers , Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he was widely considered the second-best tight end in the draft and multiple teams view him as a “big wideout” similar to Steelers WR Michael Pittman Jr.

, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that he was widely considered the second-best tight end in the draft and multiple teams view him as a “big wideout” similar to Steelers WR Although Fowler mentions that a few teams had concerns about Stowers’ previous knee injury, the Eagles were clearly comfortable with it, and the issue is largely considered “minor.”

As for sixth-round G guard Micah Morris , multiple scouts told Fowler that they believed he had some “Day 1 qualities,” but there were questions about his work ethic with Georgia.

, multiple scouts told Fowler that they believed he had some “Day 1 qualities,” but there were questions about his work ethic with Georgia. One NFC executive wonders if Morris’ character concerns will subside now that he’s reached the professional game: “Once money’s involved and you can be fined for showing up late, maybe he’ll turn the corner. But he’s light on his feet, he’s got bend, power, legit SEC starting guard.”

Vikings

Vikings college scouting director Mike Sholiton said the team had a clear vision for the type of talent that the team wanted to add in the 2026 draft.

“A number of these guys are multiyear captains,” Sholiton said, via The Athletic. “These are veteran players who have a lot of experience, and you’re getting them an extra year into their development, so that might make them even more ready to step in and compete in their first year.”

The Vikings took Florida DT Caleb Banks in the first-round, much to the surprise of executives around the league.

“Some things you can teach, and some things you can’t,” DC Brian Flores said. “Size, speed and athleticism, you really can’t teach. So you take that, and you mention the world mold. All of these players are kind of like clay, and you’ve got to build the right habits so that they can improve every day.”