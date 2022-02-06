Bears Hiring 49ers ST Coordinator Richard Hightower To Same Role

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears are hiring 49ers ST coordinator Richard Hightower to the same role on their staff.

The Bears also confirmed the move on Sunday.

We have hired Richard Hightower as our Special Teams Coordinator. Welcome to Chicago, Coach! 🐻⬇️ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) February 6, 2022

Chicago lost former ST coordinator Chris Tabor to the Panthers and he might not have been retained under new HC Matt Eberflus anyway.

Hightower, 41, got his start as a coaching assistant with the Texans in 2006. He had stints with the Vikings, Commanders, Browns, 49ers and Bears, holding jobs including wide receiver coach, offensive quality control coach and assistant special teams coach.

Hightower rejoined the 49ers in 2017 as their special teams coordinators.

According to Football Outsiders, the 49ers’ special teams unit ranked 26th in 2021.