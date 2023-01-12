Bears Hiring Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren As President/CEO

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are expected to hire Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren to be their new president and CEO.

Warren emerged a couple of weeks ago as a strong candidate for the position and he’s held in high esteem in the football world.

Chicago zeroed in on him for his experience with the Vikings and helping them as they built a new stadium. The Bears are eyeing a new stadium at some point in the relatively near future.

Current Bears president Ted Phillips announced earlier this year his intention to retire and Chicago has been looking for a replacement.

Warren, 59, worked in law and as a sports agent before getting his start in the NFL with the Rams in their business office. He worked 22 years in various roles with the Rams, Lions and Vikings before he was hired as the commissioner of the Big 10 in 2020.

Warren was the first African-American commissioner of a Power Five conference.