Bears Hiring Former Panthers OC Thomas Brown As Passing Game Coordinator

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are hiring former Panthers OC Thomas Brown as their passing game coordinator.

Brown worked alongside Chicago’s new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with the Rams in 2020.

It’s a solid hire for Chicago, which also interviewed Brown for its offensive coordinator job in recent weeks. Brown also interviewed with the Patriots, Steelers, and Titans.

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.