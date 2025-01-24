Bears Hiring Lions Assistant J.T. Barrett As QBs Coach

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears are hiring J.T. Barrett as their quarterbacks coach.

Barrett is the latest coach to follow Ben Johnson from Detroit to Chicago.

Barrett, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in 2018 before signing a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Saints. New Orleans elected to waive Barrett as they cut their roster down to 53 players and he was on and off of their practice squad throughout the year.

Barrett returned to New Orleans on a futures deal and later had a brief stint with the Seahawks before returning to the Saints’ practice squad. He was with the Steelers up until the start of the 2020 season.

During his four years at OSU, Barrett threw for 9,434 yards while completing 63.5 percent of his passes to go along with 104 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He also rushed for 3,263 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Barrett began his coaching career as an offensive assistant with the Lions in 2022. He was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2023.