Bears Hiring Mike Pettine As Senior Defensive Assistant

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears have hired former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine as their new senior defensive assistant.

Reports had said that Pettine was being considered for the job along with Bob Sutton, who later accepted a different role.

Pettine, 54, began his NFL coaching career with the Ravens as an assistant defensive line coach back in 2002. He spent seven years in Baltimore before taking over as the Jets defensive coordinator in 2009.

Pettine spent one year in Buffalo with the Bills before being hired as the Browns’ head coach for the 2014 season. The Packers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Dom Capers.

Green Bay opted to move on from Pettine last week.

In 2020, the Packers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 8 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 9 in fewest passing yards allowed.