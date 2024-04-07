Bears Hosting Three Prospects Including WR Marvin Harrison Jr On Monday

According to Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic, the Bears are scheduled to host WR Marvin Harrison Jr, EDGE Laiatu Latu and WR Xavier Worthy for visits on Monday.

Harrison Jr figures to be gone by the time the Bears are on the clock at No. 9 overall, but it doesn’t hurt to do your due diligence in case an unforeseen situation occurs.

Harrison Jr is one of the three high-end receiver prospects in this year’s draft class along with Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze, so it’s possible one of them falls to Chicago at No. 9 overall.

Harrison Jr, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

Lance Zierlein compares him to CeeDee Lamb.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.