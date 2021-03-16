Bears ‘In On’ Andy Dalton, 49ers Considered ‘Strong Contenders’ To Sign Him

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears “are in” on Cowboys free agent QB Andy Dalton while the 49ers are considered “strong contenders” to sign him.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune spoke with one league source yesterday who believes Dalton could be headed to the Bears.

Reports from earlier in the day mentioned that Dalton’s market has been pretty strong or that he has enough interest where it remains to be seen where he’ll be back with the Cowboys.

Dalton, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

In 2020, Dalton appeared in 11 games for the Cowboys and completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards, 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed for 114 yards.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.