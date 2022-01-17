Bears Interviewing Bills DC Leslie Frazier On Friday

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears will interview Bills DC Leslie Frazier for their head coaching job on Friday.

Frazier also interviewed with the Dolphins this weekend.

Here’s where Chicago’s coaching search stands.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts DC Matt Eberflus (Requested)

(Requested) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested)

(Requested) Former Dolphins HC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Lions HC Jim Caldwell (Interviewed)

Frazier, 62, began his NFL coaching career with the Eagles as their defensive backs coach in 1999. He had brief stints with the Bengals and Colts before the Vikings hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2007.

Frazier worked his way up to head coach and spent three years in the position before he was fired after the 2013 season. Since then, Frazier has worked for the Buccaneers, Ravens and Bills.

As the Vikings’ head coach, Frazier led them to a record of 21-32-1 (39.8 percent), which includes one playoff appearance.