Bears Interviewing Former Panthers OC Joe Brady For Role On Offense

According to Albert Breer, the Bears are interviewing former Panthers OC Joe Brady for a spot on their offensive coaching staff.

The Bears already hired former Packers QB coach Luke Getsy as their next offensive coordinator, but both Getsy and Brady have worked under Joe Moorhead in college, Brady at Penn State and Getsy at Mississippi State.

Brady, 32, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season.

In 2021, the Panthers were No. 28 in total yards, No. 23 in points scored, No. 19 in rushing yards, and No. 28 in passing yards under Brady.