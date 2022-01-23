Bears Interviewing Steelers Exec. Omar Khan Monday

According to Aaron Wilson, the Bears will interview Steelers VP Omar Khan for their general manager vacancy on Monday.

Chicago has a long list of candidates for its GM opening, including:

Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles (Finalist)

(Finalist) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins senior personnel executive Reggie McKenzie (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Chargers Director of Player Personnel JoJo Wooden (Requested)

Khan, 43, took his first NFL job as a scouting/personnel intern for the Saints back in 1997. After four years in New Orleans, he left to become the Steelers football administration coordinator.

Khan worked his way up to VP of football & business administration in 2016.

Khan has interviewed for a number of GM jobs in past years, including the Jets, Seahawks and Panthers.