Bears Interviewing Titans Asst. HC Terrell Williams For DC Job

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Bears are interviewing Titans assistant HC/DL coach Terrell Williams for their defensive coordinator job.

The Bears have also shown interest in Titans CBs coach Chris Harris for the position.

Williams, 49, began his coaching career at Fort Scott CC in 1998 as a DL coach. He had a number of stops at different colleges before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Raiders as their DL coach in 2012.

From there, Williams spent three years as the Dolphins DL coach before the Titans hired him in the same role for the 2018 season.

After four years, Williams was promoted to Assistant head coach/defensive line coach last year.