Bears Make Three Roster Moves

The Chicago Bears announced on Tuesday they have promoted DT Margus Hunt from the practice squad to the active roster. He takes the spot of CB Duke Shelley, who was placed on injured reserve.

We have signed DT Margus Hunt to the active roster from the PS, placed DB Duke Shelley on IR and signed K Brian Johnson to the PS. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) November 23, 2021

To fill Hunt’s slot on the practice squad, the Bears brought back K Brian Johnson.

Hunt, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $3,671,100 rookie contract with the Bengals before agreeing to a two-year contract with the Colts for the 2017 season.

Hunt returned to the Colts on a two-year, $9 million contract, but was unfortunately released last year. From there, Hunt signed a one-year deal with the Saints and was on and off of their practice squad before finishing out the year with the Bengals.

The Cardinals signed Hunt last month only to cut him loose a few weeks later. He signed on to the Bears’ practice squad in recent weeks.

In 2021, Hunt has appeared in three games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles.