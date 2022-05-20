Bears OLB Robert Quinn Wants Trade Out Of Chicago?

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports continues to hear that veteran Bears OLB Robert Quinn “wants out of Chicago.”

La Canfora says there are “a host of interested teams” in acquiring Quinn from the Bears. However, the Bears’ brass has reportedly told interested teams that they aren’t trading Quinn.

Even so, La Canfora expects interested teams to continue to check with the Bears about Quinn.

Quinn is an appealing trade asset for Chicago, considering that he’s coming off an 18.5 sack season, he’s 32 years old and has an affordable salary of around $13 million for the 2022 season. La Canfora could see a team sweetening his deal with some incentives if they acquire him from the Bears.

Leading up to the draft, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that teams were “sniffing around on him” regarding a potential trade. Rapoport added that Quinn is one of several veteran players being discussed as trade candidates around the league.

Quinn previously mentioned that if the team was willing to trade DE Khalil Mack, he knows very little is assured as far as his future in Chicago goes.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. Again, you see Khalil Mack getting traded. I mean, you probably gotta, again, it’s just a business. Don’t dwell on it … too crazy,” Quinn said via Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. “…I didn’t expect to go anywhere, or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business. … If something’s going to happen it’s going to happen, but again, it is what is what it is.”

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2021, Quinn appeared in 16 games for the Bears and recorded 49 tackles, 18.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.