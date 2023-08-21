Bears Place DB Adrian Colbert On IR, Waive/Injured TE Jared Pinkey

The Chicago Bears announced Monday that they’ve placed DB Adrian Colbert on injured reserve and waived/injured TE Jared Pinkney.

Colbert’s 2023 season with the Bears is officially over.

Should Pinkney clear waivers tomorrow, he would revert to the team’s injured reserve list.

Colbert, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the 49ers back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.48 million contract when the 49ers placed him on injured reserve coming out of the next preseason.

From there, Colbert had stints with the Seahawks, Dolphins, Chiefs, Giants, Patriots, Jets and Browns. The Bears signed him to a contract last year and he finished out the season in Chicago.

In 2022, Colbert appeared in two games for the Bears, but did not record a stat.