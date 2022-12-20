Bears Place LB Jack Sanborn On IR

The Chicago Bears announced they have placed LB Jack Sanborn on injured reserve.

We have placed LB Jack Sanborn on Reserve/Injured. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) December 20, 2022

This will end his season, as there are only three games left.

Sanborn, 22, was named First Team All-Big 10 and was a team captain for Wisconsin in 2021. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft.

In 2022, Sanborn has appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 62 total tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.

During his five years with the Badgers, Sanborn started 34 of 45 games and recorded 230 tackles, 11.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and four interceptions.