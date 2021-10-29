Bears Place OL Germain Ifedi On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced Friday that they’ve placed OL Germain Ifedi on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed OL Germain Ifedi on Reserve/COVID-19. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 29, 2021

Ifedi is still on injured reserve because of a sprained knee.

Ifedi, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year contract worth $8,265,110 and set to make a base salary of $1,577,060 for the 2019 season when Seattle declined his fifth-year option.

Last year, Ifedi signed a one-year, $1 million deal with Chicago. Ifedi then re-signed a one-year contract worth up to $5 million with the Bears this offseason.

In 2021, Ifedi has appeared in five games for the Bears, making five starts for them at right tackle. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 50 tackle out of 72 qualifying players.