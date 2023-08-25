Bears Place WR Dante Pettis On IR, Waive WR Joe Reed With Injury Designation

The Chicago Bears have announced that they’ve placed WR Dante Pettis on injured reserve and have waived WR Joe Reed with an injury designation.

This effectively ends Pettis’ 2023 campaign with Chicago.

Pettis, 27, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Pettis appeared in 17 games for the Bears and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.