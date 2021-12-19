Bears Placing CB Jaylon Johnson & S Tashaun Gipson On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced on Sunday that they are placing CB Jaylon Johnson and S Tashaun Gipson on the COVID-19 list.

We have placed Jaylon Johnson and Tashaun Gipson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.https://t.co/JhyZf8aYLj — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) December 19, 2021

Johnson, 22, was a two-year starter at Utah and earned second-team All-American honors before the Bears selected him with the No. 50 pick in last year’s draft.

He signed a four-year, $6,468,771 rookie contract that includes a $2,264,561 signing bonus.

In 2021, Johnson has appeared in 13 games for the Bears, recording 40 tackles, nine deflections, one forced fumble, and one interception.

We will have more news on Johnson and Gipson as it becomes available.