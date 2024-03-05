Bears Placing Franchise Tag On CB Jaylon Johnson

Jonathan Jones reports that the Bears are placing the franchise tag on CB Jaylon Johnson.

The projected franchise tag cost for a cornerback in 2024 is $19,802,000.

Johnson, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bears back in 2020. He was set to become a free agent after finishing out his four-year rookie contract.

In 2023, Johnson appeared in 14 games for the Bears and recorded 36 tackles, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, a forced fumble, a recovery, and 10 pass defenses.

