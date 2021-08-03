Bears Placing Three Players On COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears announced that they have placed three players on the COVID-19/Reserve list.

#Bears roster moves:

We have placed the following players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list:

LB, Christian Jones

LS, Pat Scales

OL, Elijah Wilkinson — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) August 3, 2021

The three players added to the list include:

Jones, 30, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2014. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.537 million rookie contract before returning to Chicago on a one-year deal for the 2017 season.

The Lions later signed Jones to a two-year contract in 2018. Jones was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year extension near the end of the 2019 season.

Detroit released Jones and he re-signed with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Jones appeared in all 16 games for the Lions and recorded 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one pass defense.