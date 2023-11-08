Bears QB Justin Fields Doubtful For Week 10, Tyson Bagent Set To Start

The Chicago Bears officially listed QB Justin Fields as doubtful for Week 10’s Thursday Night game against the Panthers due to his right thumb injury.

Tom Pelissero points out this means rookie QB Tyson Bagent would be set to start, once again.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.