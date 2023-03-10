Bears Re-Signing LS Patrick Scales

According to Kevin Fishbain, the Bears agreed to terms on a contract extension with veteran LS Patrick Scales.

Scales, 35, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Utah State back in 2011. He last just over a year in Baltimore before he was waived at the start of the 2012 season.

Since then, Scales played for a number of teams including the Dolphins, Jets, and Buccaneers before signing a contract with the Bears during the 2015 season. He’s now returned to Chicago on six consecutive one-year deals.

In 2022, Scales appeared in all 17 games for the Bears.