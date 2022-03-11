Bears Releasing RB Tarik Cohen With Injury Designation

Adam Schefter reports that the Chicago Bears are releasing RB Tarik Cohen with an injury designation on Friday.

Schefter explains that Cohen is still unable to pass a physical following the serious knee injury he suffered back in 2020. Cohen missed the entire 2021 season, but is hoping to return this year.

Cohen, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bears out of North Carolina A&T back in 2017. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3.03 million contract when he agreed to a three-year deal with a maximum value of $18.25 million.

Cohen’s contract with the Bears included a base value of the deal is $17.25 million and includes $9.533 million fully guaranteed. He was placed on injured reserve in September of 2020 after suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 and spent last year on the PUP list.

In 2020, Cohen appeared in three games for the Bears, rushing 14 times for 74 yards (5.3 YPC). He also caught six passes for 41 yards (6.8 YPC).