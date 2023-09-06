Bears Releasing WRs Isaiah Ford & Dante Pettis From IR With Settlements

Per the wire, the Bears released WR Isaiah Ford and WR Dante Pettis from injured reserve with settlements on Wednesday.

Pettis, 27, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and finished the season on the injured reserve after three games before testing the free agent market.

Pettis wound up being signed by the Bears ahead of the 2022 season and appeared in every game for Chicago. He re-signed to a one-year deal this offseason.

In 2022, Pettis appeared in 17 games for the Bears and caught 19 passes for 245 yards receiving (12.9 YPC) and three touchdowns.

Ford, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $2.5 million contract with Miami, but spent his rookie season on the team’s injured reserve list.

Ford was on and off of the Dolphins’ active roster before being traded to the Patriots for a conditional 2022 seventh-round pick. New England waived him during the season in 2020 and he re-signed to the Dolphins’ practice squad before being called up.

Maimi declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent but later re-signed him. He spent a few months with the Colts last year but ultimately sat out the entire 2023 season.

In 2020, Ford appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins and caught 28 passes for 276 yards receiving and no touchdowns.