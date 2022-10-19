Bears Reportedly Shopping DE Robert Quinn

According to Jason La Canfora, multiple executives from other teams have told him the Bears are shopping DE Robert Quinn ahead of the trade deadline.

La Canfora says it’s a change in direction for Chicago, as they were telling other teams earlier this offseason when Quinn’s name came up in trade rumors that they didn’t want to trade him.

Now, they’ve lost a little bit of leverage, as his production has dropped off considerably from the 18.5 sacks he had in 2021 and he had a $13 million base salary in 2022.

“They want to move him, but they are going to have to eat some of that contract to do it,” one GM told La Canfora.

Quinn, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Rams back in 2011. Los Angeles traded him to the Dolphins in 2018 for fourth- and sixth-round picks.

From there, the Dolphins traded Quinn to the Cowboys in 2019 and he played out the final year of his four-year, $66.575 million extension. He later signed a five-year, $70 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed with the Bears in 2020.

In 2022, Quinn has appeared in six games for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles and one sack.

We’ll have more on Quinn as the news is available.