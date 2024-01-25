Bears Request Interview With Bills DL Coach Eric Washington

According to Jonathan Jones, the Bears are requesting permission to interview Bills DL coach/assistant HC Eric Washington for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

He’s a veteran coach who’s been in the league a long time and has a strong reputation for coaching defensive line play.

Washington, 54, served as the defensive line coach at Northwestern from 2004-07 before departing to become the Bears defensive assistant/assistant defensive line coach in 2008.

After three years in Chicago, Washington was hired by the Panthers as their defensive line coach in 2011. He held the position for six years before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

After Carolina fired the coaching staff in 2019, Washington left to join the Bills as DL coach in 2020.