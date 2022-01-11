Bears Request Interview With Colts Exec Ed Dodds For GM Vacancy

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bears have requested an interview with Colts VP of player personnel Ed Dodds for their vacancy at general manager.

Dodds has been a popular name in recent seasons for general manager vacancies.

Here’s where the Bears’ search for a new GM stands.

GM Candidates:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

Dodds worked for the Seattle Seahawks for 10 seasons and worked his way up to senior personnel executive. The Colts hired Dodds in 2017 and later promoted him to assistant general manager for the 2018 season.

We’ll have more on the Bears’ GM search as the news is available.