Bears Request Interview With Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett

According to Tom Pelissero, the Bears have requested permission to interview Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett for their head coaching vacancy.

Chicago currently has six interview requests out.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

Hackett, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019.

In 2021, the Packers’ offense ranks No. 10 in total yards, No. 10 in points scored, No. 18 in rushing yards and No. 8 in passing yards.