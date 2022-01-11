Bears Request Interviews With Bucs Coordinators Todd Bowles & Byron Leftwich

Adam Schefter reports the Chicago Bears have requested permission to interview both Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich and Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles.

The Bears have requested interviews with six candidates so far.

Head Coach Interviews:

Bills DC Leslie Frazier (Requested)

(Requested) Former Eagles HC Doug Pederson

Bills OC Brian Daboll (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers DC Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett (Requested)

Leftwich, 40, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2003. He spent four years in Jacksonville before playing for a number of teams including the Falcons, Steelers and Buccaneers.

The Cardinals hired Leftwich as a coaching intern during training camp in 2016 before promoting him to QBs coach. After Arizona fired Mike McCoy, Leftwich was promoted to offensive coordinator. He was fired after the 2018 season, however, and caught on with the Buccaneers.

In 2021, the Buccaneers rank No. 2 in total offense, No. 1 in passing yards and No. 25 in rushing, and No. 2 in points per game.

Bowles, 58, began his NFL coaching career with the Packers back in 1995 as a player personnel staff member before working for a number of teams including the Jets, Browns, Cowboys, Dolphins, Eagles and Cardinals.

The Jets hired Bowles as their head coach for the 2015 season and signed him to an extension last through 2020 last year. However, he was fired following the 2018 season.

From there, the Buccaneers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2019.

During his four years as Jets’ head coach, Bowles led the team to a record of 24-40 (37.4 percent) and no playoff appearances.