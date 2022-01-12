Bears Requested Interview With Patriots Exec Eliot Wolf For GM Vacancy

Adam Schefter reports that the Bears have requested an interview with the Patriots senior consultant Eliot Wolf for their general manager vacancy.

The full list of those who will be interviewed by the Bears for their GM position includes:

Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook (Requested)

(Requested) Browns VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah (Requested)

(Requested) Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested)

(Requested) Saints’ assistant GM Jeff Ireland (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon (Requested)

(Requested) Former Texans GM Rick Smith

Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen (Requested)

(Requested) Steelers VP Omar Khan (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots executive consultant Eliot Wolf (Requested)

Wolf, 39, is the son of former Packers GM Ron Wolf. He started off as a pro personnel assistant for the Packers in 2004 and worked his way up to director of football operations in 2016.

After the Packers hired Brian Gutekunst as their GM, Wolf departed for the assistant GM job under John Dorsey in Cleveland. He then worked for the Seahawks before joining the Patriots as a consultant.

Wolf has previously come up as a GM candidate in the past, and will apparently be given some consideration by the Bears.