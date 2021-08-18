Bears Rookie OT Teven Jenkins Undergoing Back Surgery

Bears HC Matt Nagy told reporters that second-round OT Teven Jenkins will have back surgery.

“The goal is to get him back this season,” Nagy said, per Kevin Fishbain.

“We were aware of the back issues in college, but these symptoms are new,” Nagy added.

Adam Schefter says the team is hopeful Jenkins’ entire rookie year won’t be scuttled, but there is a real chance his season is already over.

Chicago was enthused to land Jenkins in the second round and released veteran Charles Leno to clear a path for him to start.

However, Jenkins has missed the bulk of training camp with tightness in his back and it now appears he’ll miss even more time. The team signed veteran LT Jason Peters to fill in.

Jenkins, 23, was a four-year starter at Oklahoma State and opted out of the 2020 season after seven games. He was an honorable mention All-Big Twelve in 2018 and 2019.

The Bears drafted Jenkins with pick No. 39 overall in the second round.

Jenkins signed a four-year deal worth $8,387,848 million that included a $3,460,253 million signing bonus.

Lance Zierlein compared Jenkins to Chiefs G Joe Thuney.

During his college career at Oklahoma State, Jenkins appeared in 44 games, starting 35 of them. 26 at right tackle, seven at left tackle, and two at right guard.

We’ll have more on Jenkins as the news is available.