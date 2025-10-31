Bears Rule Out RB D’Andre Swift From Week 9, Among Four Players

The Chicago Bears announced that they’ve ruled out RB D’Andre Swift, WR Luther Burden, RB Roschon Johnson, and DL Dominique Robinson from Week 9 against the Bengals.

Without two running backs available, Brad Biggs could see Chicago elevate RB Brittain Brown from the practice squad.

Swift, 26, was a two-year starter at Georgia and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2019. The Lions selected him with No. 35 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Detroit traded Swift to the Eagles in 2023 and he played out the final year of a four-year, $8,538,913 rookie contract. The Bears signed him to a three-year, $24 million contract in March 2024.

In 2025, Swift has appeared in seven games for the Bears and recorded 100 rushing attempts for 464 yards (4.6 YPC) and four touchdowns, to go along with 18 receptions for 192 yards (10.7 YPC) and one touchdown.