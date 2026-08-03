Bears S Coby Bryant Expected To Miss 8-10 Weeks With Knee Injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Bears S Coby Bryant is expected to miss eight to 10 weeks due to a hyperextended knee, a bone bruise and a small fracture suffered at practice on Monday.

Schefter adds no surgery is expected to be needed after Bryant was carted off on Monday.

Bryant, 26, was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Seahawks in the 2022 NFL draft. He finished up the last year for a four-year, $4,467,808 million rookie contract that included $807,808 fully guaranteed and signed a three-year, $40 million deal with the Bears as an unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2026 season.

In 2025, Bryant appeared in 15 games for the Seahawks and recorded 66 tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, seven passes defended and one forced fumble.