Bears Schedule Second Interviews With Dan Quinn & Matt Eberflus For Wednesday

Albert Breer reports that Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has scheduled a second interview for the Bears’ head coaching job on Wednesday.

Albert Breer adds that Colts DC Matt Eberflus will also interview for the Bears’ job on Wednesday.

The Bears just hired Ryan Poles as their new GM, so it’s possible things could heat up regarding their coaching search in the coming days.

Former Lions and Colts HC Jim Caldwell is also considered a finalist for the Bears’ job.

Quinn is a finalist for the Broncos’ job but has yet to have a second interview with them. He is also a candidate for the Vikings, Jaguars and Giants jobs.

Quinn, 51, got his start in the NFL in 2001 with the 49ers as a defensive quality control coach before being promoted to defensive line coach. He spent time with the Dolphins, Jets, and Seahawks in the same position before being promoted to defensive coordinator in Seattle in 2013.

Quinn was hired by the Falcons as their head coach in 2015. He helped guide the team to a Super Bowl appearance in his second year in 2016.

The Cowboys hired Quinn as their defensive coordinator this past January.

As the Falcons head coach, Quinn led the team to a record of 43-42 (50.5 percent) over the course of six seasons, which includes two playoff appearances.