Bears Sign LB Cassius Marsh To PS, Cut RB Chris Thompson & OLB Sam Kamara

The Chicago Bears officially signed LB Cassius Marsh to their practice squad on Wednesday and released RB Chris Thompson from the unit.

The Bears also waived OLB Sam Kamara.

Here’s the Bears updated practice squad:

WR Isaiah Coulter G Dieter Eiselen DB Thomas Graham G Arlington Hambright WR Jon’Vea Johnson WR Dazz Newsome LB Charles Snowden WR Rodney Adams DT Margus Hunt RB Artavis Pierce WR Nsimba Webster LB Rashad Smith DE Ledarius Mack DT Lacale London LB Cassius Marsh

Marsh, 29, is a former fourth-round pick by the Seahawks in the 2014 NFL Draft. The Seahawks traded Marsh to the Patriots for fifth- and seventh-round picks in 2017 but was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the 49ers.

Marsh played out the final year of his rookie contract before returning to the 49ers on a two-year deal worth a base value of $7.7 million. San Francisco cut him loose in March of 2019 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seahawks.

After being among Seattle’s final roster cuts, he finished out the year with the Cardinals. From there he had brief stints with the Jaguars and Colts before signing on with the Steelers last year.

Pittsburgh brought Marsh back this past March only to release him coming out of the preseason.

In 2020, Marsh appeared in eight games for the Steelers, Jaguars, and Colts and recorded 16 tackles, no sacks, and one forced fumble.