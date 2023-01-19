Bears Sign WR Joe Reed To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed WR Joe Reed to a futures deal on Thursday.

#Bears roster move:

We have signed WR Joe Reed to a Reserve/Future contract. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 19, 2023

Reed, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $3.63 million rookie contract when Los Angeles cut him and re-signed to the practice squad.

From there, bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad.

In 2020, Reed appeared in 11 games for the Chargers as a kickoff return specialist, recording 21 returns for 435 yards (20.7 YPR).