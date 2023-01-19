Bears Sign WR Joe Reed To Futures Deal

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed WR Joe Reed to a futures deal on Thursday. 

Here’s Chicago’s updated list of futures deals:

  1. TE Chase Allen
  2. OT Kellen Diesch
  3. S Adrian Colbert
  4. WR Nsimba Webster
  5. TE Jake Tonges
  6. DE Gerri Green
  7. LB Kuony Deng
  8. WR Daurice Fountain
  9. DL Donovan Jeter
  10. WR Joe Reed

Reed, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $3.63 million rookie contract when Los Angeles cut him and re-signed to the practice squad. 

From there, bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad. 

In 2020, Reed appeared in 11 games for the Chargers as a kickoff return specialist, recording 21 returns for 435 yards (20.7 YPR). 

 

