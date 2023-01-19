Bears Sign WR Joe Reed To Futures Deal

The Chicago Bears announced that they have signed WR Joe Reed to a futures deal on Thursday.
#Bears roster move:
We have signed WR Joe Reed to a Reserve/Future contract.
— Bears Communications (@BearsPR) January 19, 2023
Here’s Chicago’s updated list of futures deals:
- TE Chase Allen
- OT Kellen Diesch
- S Adrian Colbert
- WR Nsimba Webster
- TE Jake Tonges
- DE Gerri Green
- LB Kuony Deng
- WR Daurice Fountain
- DL Donovan Jeter
- WR Joe Reed
Reed, 25, is a former fifth-round pick by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $3.63 million rookie contract when Los Angeles cut him and re-signed to the practice squad.
From there, bounced on and off the Chargers’ practice squad.
In 2020, Reed appeared in 11 games for the Chargers as a kickoff return specialist, recording 21 returns for 435 yards (20.7 YPR).
