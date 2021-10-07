Bears Sign WR Nsimba Webster To Practice Squad, Release OT Alex Taylor

The Bears announced they have brought WR Nsimba Webster back to the practice squad and released OT Alex Taylor in a corresponding move.

#Bears roster moves:

We have released OL Alex Taylor from the practice squad and have signed WR Nsimba Webster to the practice squad. — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) October 7, 2021

Chicago’s practice squad now includes:

WR Isaiah Coulter G Dieter Eiselen DB Thomas Graham G Arlington Hambright K Brian Johnson WR Jon’Vea Johnson LB Sam Kamara RB Ryan Nall WR Dazz Newsome LB Charles Snowden DB Teez Tabor WR Rodney Adams DT Margus Hunt RB Artavis Pierce WR Nsimba Webster

Webster, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Washington in 2019. The Rams later signed him to a rookie contract soon after.

Webster spent the past two seasons on and off of the Rams’ roster. He was waived during training camp and claimed by the 49ers before being waived again and claimed by the Bears. He was, once again, waived this past week.

In 2021, Webster has appeared in four games for the Bears and recorded 13 punt return yards. He has not been targeted on offense.