Bears Signing DL DeMarcus Walker To Three-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears are signing DL DeMarcus Walker to a three-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.
Garafolo adds that the deal is worth $7 million per year for the next two years.
Walker, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.
Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.
In 2022, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.
