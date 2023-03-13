Bears Signing DL DeMarcus Walker To Three-Year Deal

The Chicago Bears are signing DL DeMarcus Walker to a three-year deal, according to Mike Garafolo.

Garafolo adds that the deal is worth $7 million per year for the next two years.

Walker, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Florida State. He finished his four-year, $5.1 million rookie contract with Denver and opted to sign a one-year deal with the Texans in April of 2021.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Titans last offseason.

In 2022, Walker appeared in 17 games for the Titans and recorded 32 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks.