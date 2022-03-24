Bears Signing QB Trevor Siemian

The Chicago Bears are signing QB Trevor Siemian to a two-year contract, according to his agent.

Excited for @TrevorSiemian agreeing to a 2 year deal with the @ChicagoBears — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) March 25, 2022

Siemian, 30, is a former seventh-round pick of the Broncos back in 2015. Denver traded him to the Vikings in 2018 for a fifth-round pick.

Siemian played out the final year of his four-year, $2.33 million contract before agreeing to a one-year contract with the Jets worth $2 million.

He was later brought in by the Titans in 2020 to compete for the backup quarterback job but was eventually waived and added to the team’s practice squad. The Saints later signed Siemian to their active roster following an injury to Drew Brees.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad last year and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason. He was later added to the Saints practice squad coming out of the preseason before signing him to the active roster. He’s testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Siemian appeared in six games and completed 57.4 percent of his passes for 1,154 3 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed nine times for 20 yards and a touchdown.