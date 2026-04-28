Rams Sign 18 Undrafted Players

By
Tony Camino
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The Los Angeles Rams announced they have signed 18 undrafted free agents following the 2026 NFL Draft.

Rams helmet

The following are the 18 UDFAs the Rams signed on Tuesday:

  1. Payton Zdroik/DT/Air Force
  2. Matthew Caldwell/QB/Texas
  3. Dean Connors/RB/Houston
  4. Austin Blaske/OL/UNC
  5. Chad Linberg/OL/UNC
  6. Jalen Logan-Redding/DL/Minnesota
  7. Nyzier Fourqurean/CB/Wisconsin
  8. Drey Norwood/CB/Missouri
  9. Jaxson Moi/DT/Tennessee
  10. Nick Anderson/DB/Wake Forest
  11. Al’zillion Hamilton/CB/Fresno State
  12. Eddie Walls III/EDGE/Houston
  13. Wesley Bailey/OLB/Louisville
  14. Rohan Jones/TE/Arkansas
  15. Darryl Peterson III/OLB/Wisconsin 
  16. Nikhai Hill-Green/LB/Alabama
  17. Bryce Henderson/OL/Vanderbilt
  18. Dan Villari/TE/Syracuse

Connors, 22, was a three-star recruit and the fifth-ranked running back in the 2022 recruiting class out or Murrieta, California. He committed to Rice and stayed there for three years before transferring to Houston for his senior season.

In his collegiate career, Connors appeared in 50 games over four years at Rice and Houston. He rushed 507 times for 2,656 yards (5.2 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 147 passes for 1,166 yards and nine touchdowns. 

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