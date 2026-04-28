Chargers Exercising WR Quentin Johnston’s Fifth-Year Option

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have exercised the fifth-year option for WR Quentin Johnston.
we’ve exercised the fifth-year option on Quentin Johnston pic.twitter.com/H1IjHrug08
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 28, 2026
That puts him under contract through the 2027 season. The team had until May 1 to decide.
There were trade rumors around Johnston this offseason but Chargers GM Joe Hortiz made a point to shut those down and the team has now put its money where its mouth is.
Johnston, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.
The Chargers selected Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.188 million contract that included a $7.319 million signing bonus when the Chargers exercised his fifth-year option worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.
In 2025, Johnston appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 735 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
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