Chargers Exercising WR Quentin Johnston’s Fifth-Year Option

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have exercised the fifth-year option for WR Quentin Johnston.

we’ve exercised the fifth-year option on Quentin Johnston pic.twitter.com/H1IjHrug08 — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) April 28, 2026

That puts him under contract through the 2027 season. The team had until May 1 to decide.

There were trade rumors around Johnston this offseason but Chargers GM Joe Hortiz made a point to shut those down and the team has now put its money where its mouth is.

Johnston, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU. He was named honorable mention All-Big 12 as a freshman and was named first-team all-conference each of the next two seasons.

The Chargers selected Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $14.188 million contract that included a $7.319 million signing bonus when the Chargers exercised his fifth-year option worth $18 million fully guaranteed for the 2027 season.

In 2025, Johnston appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and caught 51 passes for 735 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.