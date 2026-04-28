Saints Signing CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Josina Anderson reports the Saints are signing former Browns CB Martin Emerson Jr. to a one-year deal.

Emerson was in New Orleans for a visit on Tuesday. He also visited the Texans earlier this offseason.

Emerson, 25, was a third-round pick of the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. He signed a four-year, $5,471,290 rookie deal through 2025 and made a base salary of $3,606,000 in 2025.

In 2024, Emerson appeared in all 17 games for the Browns and recorded 80 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and five passes defended.

We have him in our Top 100 Available 2026 NFL Free Agents.