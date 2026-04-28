Vikings Receive International Exemption For UDFA P Brett Thorson

The Minnesota Vikings have been granted an international exemption for undrafted rookie P Brett Thorson, per the NFL transaction wire.

He won’t count toward the 90-man roster and can be carried as an extra player on the practice squad during the season.

However, he must have the exemption removed before he’s eligible to play in a game or appear on the active roster.

Thorson, 26, is from Melbourne, Australia, and attended the Pro Kick Australia Academy that looks to place Aussie Rules players with NFL colleges in specialist roles. He was ranked as the top punter in the class of 2022 when he committed to Georgia.

During his four-year college career, Thorson punted 156 times with an average of 45.6 in 52 career games.