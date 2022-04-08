Bears Signing TE Ryan Griffin

Aaron Wilson reports that the Bears are signing veteran TE Ryan Griffin to a one-year deal that’s expected to be worth $2.25 million.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Griffin, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Texans back in 2013. He was in the second year of his three-year, $9 million contract that includes $3.225 million guaranteed when the Texans released him after an arrest for vandalism and public intoxication.

The Jets later signed Griffin to a contract in July. Griffin was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Jets signed him to a three-year extension worth up to $10.8 million.

New York released Griffin earlier in the week.

In 2021, Griffin appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 27 passes for 261 yards (9.7 YPC) receiving and two touchdowns.