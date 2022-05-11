Bears Signing WR Dante Pettis

The Chicago Bears are signing WR Dante Pettis, according to his social media account.

thank you Lord 🙏🏽🙏🏽 year 5 lets goooo 🐻⬇️ #ChiTown 😎 pic.twitter.com/7UAk9FXELm — dante (@dmainy_13) May 12, 2022

The Bears brought Pettis in for a workout Wednesday and it appears as though everything checked out for him to earn an offer.

Pettis, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

He finished his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent. Pettis finished last season on the injured reserve after three games.

In 2021, Pettis appeared in three games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 87 yards receiving and one touchdown.