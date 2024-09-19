Bears Signing WR John Jackson III

According to Brad Biggs, the Bears are signing WR John Jackson III to their practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Bears’ practice squad:
- LB Micah Baskerville
- OL Theo Benedet
- TE Stephen Carlson
- DL Byron Cowart
- OL Jake Curhan
- WR Collin Johnson
- LB Carl Jones
- DB Tarvarius Moore
- QB Austin Reed
- DB Reddy Steward
- DB Ro Torrence
- OL Chris Glaser
- DL Sam Roberts
- WR Samori Toure
- DT Dashaun Mallory
- WR John Jackson III
Jackson, 25, signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2024. He was among the final roster cuts coming out of training camp.
Jackson has yet to record a statistic in an NFL game.
