Bears Starting Andy Dalton Against Giants

Bears HC Matt Nagy announced Friday that Andy Dalton will start for them at quarterback against the Giants on Sunday.

Nick Foles will serve as Dalton’s backup this weekend.

Dalton, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton stood to make a base salary of $17.5 million in 2020 when the Bengals opted to release him. He later signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft.

The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract this past offseason.

In 2021, Dalton has appeared in six games for the Bears, completing 64.1 percent of his passes for 1,017 yards, six touchdowns, and six interceptions. He’s also added 55 yards on the ground.