Bears Starting QB Tyson Bagent In Week 9, Rule Out Justin Fields

Bears HC Matt Eberflus announced rookie QB Tyson Bagent will make another start in Week 9 against the Saints, his third of the season, per Brad Biggs.

Eberflus added Bears QB Justin Fields remains week-to-week with his thumb injury and is still progressing, though not fast enough to play this week apparently.

Bagent won his first start but came back to earth in Week 8 against the Chargers.

Bagent, 23, was a five-year starter at Shepherd University. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft and won the backup job coming out of the preseason.

In 2023, Bagent has appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 of his 80 passing attempts (70 percent) for 477 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He’s also rushed nine times for 27 yards and two touchdowns.

Fields, 24, was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Bears. Chicago traded up with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059. The Bears will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2023, Fields has appeared in six games for the Bears, throwing for 11 touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 1,143 yards. He has also rushed 39 times for 191 yards and one touchdown.