Bears Targeting 49ers RT Mike McGlinchey

Dianna Russini reports that the Chicago Bears are targeting 49ers free agent RT Mike McGlinchey.

According to Russini, the two sides are talking and hoping to get a deal done in the near future.

The expectation has been that McGlinchey would move on in free agency.

“Could he miss his market? Sure,” 49ers GM John Lynch said, via NBC Bay Area. “Then would we be interested? Of course we would.

“But I don’t see that happening. I see him being a coveted player.”

As for Chicago, they could really use some help at right tackle and McGlinchey is arguably the best available option at the position this offseason.

McGlinchey, 28, was the ninth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $18.341 million dollar rookie contract with the 49ers that included an $11.4 million dollar signing bonus.

San Francisco exercised his fifth-year option for the 2022 season at $10.88 million. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time.

In 2022, McGlinchey appeared in all 17 games for the 49ers and made 17 starts at right tackle.

